Studer pleads guilty in gas station murder plea deal, gets 25 years

Arnett's co-workers said they were upset at the news that the man accused of killing their friend got a 25-year sentence. Customers spoke out, too.
"Twenty Five years does not make up for a life that's gone, and that person can not be replaced by any number of years," Abel's Quik Shop customer Becky Winner said. "But certainly not by 25 years."
"I think a life for a life," customer Jami Rosenburg said. "If you take someone's life, you should definitely have yours taken if that means imprisonment."
While the crime scene may be cleared up now, the thought of the Oct. 8 murder still weighs heavily on the hearts of people who say justice has not been done.
"I don't think that's nearly enough," Rosenburg said. "He got off way too easy. I definitely think he should've got more time for it."
"It can't be undone once it's done," Winner said. "But I'm sure for those people and for that family, I don't know what justice would look like."
As part of the plea deal, Studer is getting credit for the time he served in jail since his arrest.
