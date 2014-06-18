Studer pleads guilty in gas station murder plea deal, gets 25 years

A Hannibal man accused of shooting and killing a local gas station attendant last October pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to court documents.Michael Studer, 31, pleaded guilty in Boone County Circuit Judge Gary Oxenhandler's courtroom. The 25 year sentence was five fewer years than the 30 he faced if his case went to trial and he was convicted.Studer was charged in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of Adrienne Arnett, 61, at Abel's Quik Shop, 100 Shinn Lane, west of Hannibal. The trial of a second man charged in the case, Gary J. Wiltermood, 23, is scheduled for July. (Read: Two men arrested in connection with gas station murder Joseph Schlotzhauer, with the Missouri Attorney General's Office prosecuted Studer in Boone County after a change of venue request by public defender Jennifer Richardson, who represented Studer.Wiltermood, who was also charged with second-degree murder, says Studer shot Arnette while robbing the gas station.

(Read: Hannibal murder suspect: "Every time a shot went off he was pointing the gun at her.")

Arnett's co-workers said they were upset at the news that the man accused of killing their friend got a 25-year sentence. Customers spoke out, too.



"Twenty Five years does not make up for a life that's gone, and that person can not be replaced by any number of years," Abel's Quik Shop customer Becky Winner said. "But certainly not by 25 years."



"I think a life for a life," customer Jami Rosenburg said. "If you take someone's life, you should definitely have yours taken if that means imprisonment."



While the crime scene may be cleared up now, the thought of the Oct. 8 murder still weighs heavily on the hearts of people who say justice has not been done.



"I don't think that's nearly enough," Rosenburg said. "He got off way too easy. I definitely think he should've got more time for it."



"It can't be undone once it's done," Winner said. "But I'm sure for those people and for that family, I don't know what justice would look like."



As part of the plea deal, Studer is getting credit for the time he served in jail since his arrest.