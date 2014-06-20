Hearing set for man accused of hurting baby

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -
A Hannibal man accused of injuring a seven-week-old baby will appear in court July 28 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
Court records show Dustin Dye, 29, appeared by video conference before Judge John Jackson in Marion County Friday morning. His first appearance was originally scheduled for last Friday, but it was pushed back a week because of a scheduling conflict with the prosecutor.
If convicted, Dye faces up to two consecutive life sentences.
The seven-week-old was hospitalized with serious injuries police say are consistent with child abuse. The infant's grandmother says she is recovering at home.
"She's out," Kimberly Britt said. "But she still has a neck brace on and follow up appointments with the doctors."
Britt said she didn't know if the child would have any long-term damage.
"We haven't discussed that yet," Britt said.