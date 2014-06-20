Mother of injured baby arrested on probation violation, baby in foster care

The Marion County Circuit Clerk's Office says a Hannibal man accused of injuring an infant pleaded not guilty Monday morning in court.

Bond was denied and a hearing was set Monday for the mother of a baby who was seriously injured last month.

The man accused of injuring a seven-week-old baby will appear in court July 28 for a preliminary hearing.

The court date has been postponed for the Hannibal man arrested in connection with an injured seven-week-old baby.

The seven-week-old baby seriously injured last week in Hannibal is doing much better, according to a family member.

Marion County Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton announced two counts of assault in the first degree have been filed against Dustin Dye for allegedly causing serious injury to a seven-week-old baby after Dye was arrested by the Hannibal Police Department Saturday night.

The Hannibal Police Department says it is investigating a case of possible child abuse after a seven-week-old baby was brought to Hannibal Regional Hospital with serious injuries Tuesday.

Police arrested the mother of a seriously injured seven-week-old Hannibal baby Wednesday for violating her probation, and family members say the infant is in foster care.

Court documents show Melinda Britt was serving probation from a felony drug charge from 2012, when she pleaded guilty to distribution/delivering/manufacturing/producing or attempting to possess with the intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture or produce a controlled substance. She had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 120 days of shock incarceration, but the judge suspended the sentence, giving her five years of supervised probation.

Britt's mother, Kimberley Britt says Melinda violated her probation for associating herself with Dustin Dye, her boyfriend at the time, who is accused of injuring the child.

"Melinda didn't realize that he had any of these issues going on," Kimberley Britt said. "People don't understand that you can be truly deceived by someone and honestly not realize that they're doing things wrong or have this kind of behavior in them. You just don't know people. She did not know that he had the background he had." ??

Kimberley Britt says Baby Nora was released from the hospital, but was put in foster care when Melinda Britt was arrested.

"She has such guilt and is upset, she said, 'Mom, I thought I was doing good going to work to support my daughter, not realizing where I am now,'" Kimberly Britt said. "She's very hurt and feels bad that she herself didn't see or know that things things were there."

Kimberly Britt says she does get to visit her granddaughter in foster care, and she's trying to get custody once the investigation is complete.

Britt's next hearing is scheduled for July 7 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. Dye appeared in court Friday and was scheduled for a July 28 preliminary hearing.