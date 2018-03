Retired doctors and nurses encouraged to work in volunteer clinics Posted: Saturday, June 21, 2014 8:34 PM EDT Posted:

500 retired doctors and nurses will be coming out of retirement to help as volunteers in free medical clinics. It's all thanks to a new law signed into effect Saturday.



The law waives fees for the first 500 volunteer licenses and then allows for a fee waiver or reduction.



Health care professionals may not hold a regular license and a volunteer license at the same time. The law also applies to dentists, physician assistants and optometrists.