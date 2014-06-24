News Director

Chad Mahoney is an award winning journalist who serves as the News Director for WGEM-TV-AM-FM, the flagship stations for Quincy Media’s broadcast division.

With roots in field reporting and anchoring, Chad has spent the past 25 years working every aspect of radio and television news in markets such as Springfield, IL, Tulsa, OK, St. Louis, MO and now Quincy, IL.

Chad is known for his differentiated approach to producing newscasts and for digging deeper into stories.

Chad has received multiple regional Emmy® Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards, and dozens of awards from broadcasters’ associations in multiple states. While covering the Illinois State Capitol in the 1990s and early 2000s, Chad was named “Best Investigative Reporter” by both the Associated Press and the Illinois Broadcasters Association—an honor he earned for five consecutive years.

Chad has been at the helm of WGEM News since 2008. Since then, he has led an award-winning, market-leading news team committed to reporting on important issues that matter to the people of the Tri-States.

Chad serves on the Board of Governors for the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He's an active member of the Radio Television Digital News Association and the Iowa Broadcast News Association. He has served on committees for the Illinois Broadcasters Association and the Missouri Broadcasters Association. Chad has also participated in the National Association of Broadcasters’ Executive Development Seminar in Washington, D.C..

Chad was born in Springfield, Illinois, and grew up on his family farm in rural Morgan County, Illinois, near Ashland.

Chad lives in Quincy with his wife and two children. When away from the newsroom, Chad enjoys watching St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball and collects and operates Lionel Trains.