Multimedia Journalist

David Beuttel is a multimedia journalist for WGEM News. David grew up in Heyworth, Illinois, and has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.

David joined WGEM in 2015 as a sports photojournalist and later made the move to content producer for WGEM News Today before taking on the role of multimedia journalist.

Before joining WGEM News, David was the sports director and producer for the campus station at MC and did play-by-play commentary for Monmouth’s men’s and women’s basketball games.

When not at work, you can find him playing all kinds of sports including golf, baseball, disc golf, tennis and ultimate frisbee. He is a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan.

If you have any story ideas, don't hesitate to send them to dbeuttel@wgem.com.