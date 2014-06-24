Hospital makes special arrangements as boil order is lengthened

As a boil order for the entire city of Hannibal and its surrounding area extends through Friday, many residents and businesses are making other plans to meet basic needs.



All ice machines and water fountains inside Hannibal Regional Hospital are turned off. The kitchen staff is boiling all water before cooking with it, and the cafeteria has turned off fountain soda stations.



Facility Vice President Doug Ruble says the hospital initiated a contingency plan. "If it went on for several days, the availability of bottled water and ice, but we'd just have to go outside the region to bring that in and we've got emergency supplies that we can access through vendors that are outside the area."



The hospital has already brought in 500 bags of ice and 28 cases of bottled water for patient use. Board of Public Works General Manager Bob Stevenson said Monday morning the hospital's water tower was isolated and full.

