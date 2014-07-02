Health officials warn about West Nile Virus after Iowa case reported Posted: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 5:25 PM EDT Posted:

Health experts are warning people to be careful after a case of the West Nile virus has been reported in Iowa.



According to the Iowa Department of Health, a man in Clay County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Although there haven't been any cases reported in Lee County this year, officials say you should take precautions.



Experts say you should wear long sleeves and pants when you're outdoors at dawn and dusk because some of the symptoms of the West Nile Virus can be extreme and dangerous.



"Less than one percent will develop severe symptoms and this is where people need to be careful and watch for any severe symptoms which would be neurological," Lee County Health Department Executive Director Julie Schilling said. "Seizures, convulsions or anything affecting their neurological state."



Officials say it's also a good idea to wear bug spray with deet in it when you are outdoors.







