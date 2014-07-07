Bond denied, hearing set for mother of injured baby

courtesy: Kimberley Britt
Bond was denied and a hearing was set Monday for the mother of a baby who was seriously injured last month.
Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd set Melinda Britt's probation revocation hearing for July 22 at 9:30 a.m. Police arrested Britt in June for violating her probation. Family members said the infant was placed in foster care at the time.
(Read: Mother of injured baby arrested on probation violation, baby in foster care)
Britt had been serving probation from a felony drug charge from 2012, when she pleaded guilty to distribution/delivering/manufacturing/producing or attempting to possess with the intent to distribute deliver manufacture or produce a controlled substance. She had been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 120 days of shock incarceration, but the judge suspended the sentence, giving her five years of supervised probation.
Britt's mother, Kimberley Britt, says Melinda violated her probation for associating herself with Dustin Dye, her boyfriend at the time, who is accused of injuring the child.
Kimberley says Baby Nora was released from the hospital.
Dye is scheduled for a July 28 preliminary hearing.