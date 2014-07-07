Second Hannibal gas station murder suspect enters guilty plea

The second suspect in the murder of a Hannibal gas station attendant in October agreed to a plea deal Monday in court.



Missouri Attorney General's Office spokesperson Eric Slusher says Gary Wiltermood pleaded guilty to second-degree felony murder for his role in the October killing of Adrienne Arnett. As part of the deal, Wiltermood was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.



Slusher did not immediately know if Wiltermood will be up for parole at any point.



Wiltermood and another man, Michael Studer were accused of shooting Arnett, 61, at Abel's Quik Shop, 100 Shinn Lane, west of Hannibal.



(Read: Two Hannibal men arrested in connection with gas station murder)



Studer was also charged with second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison back in June.



Wiltermood told authorities that Studer shot Annett while robbing the gas station.

(Read: Hannibal murder suspect: "Every time a shot went off he was pointing the gun at her.")