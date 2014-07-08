Judy Baar Topinka visits Adams County Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 7:52 PM EDT Posted:

Illinois state comptroller Judy Baar Topinka met with agriculture leaders in Adams County on Tuesday.



Topinka held a discussion at the Adams County Farm Bureau, highlighting the close of the 2014 fiscal year and its effect on the local community.



Topinka told reporters afterward she had big concerns about the state budget. She says if the legislature doesn't take action, the state will have a 2 billion dollar crisis on its hands.

"We will collapse. We will lose two billion dollars. And frankly, if it comes to two billion dollars, I don't have two billion dollars in that office or a way of getting two billion dollars to pay our vendors. So that means - how are we going to pay? We're going to drag out our bill cycle again," Topinka said.



Topinka also presented the Adams County Farm Bureau with a proclamation celebrating its 100 year anniversary.





























