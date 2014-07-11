WGEM News App

A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening the Blessing Hospital nursing staff, according to police.More >>
A man was arrested Wednesday after threatening the Blessing Hospital nursing staff, according to police.More >>
A wanted Shelbina, Missouri woman has now been arrested.More >>
A wanted Shelbina, Missouri woman has now been arrested.More >>
Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.More >>
Some Liberty, Illinois residents got quite a scare when a woman drove her car into an apartment building Monday afternoon.More >>
The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand-in-hand, but, they are mostly illegal in Illinois.More >>
The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand-in-hand, but, they are mostly illegal in Illinois.More >>
Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash near North 48th Street in Quincy on Saturday.More >>
Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash near North 48th Street in Quincy on Saturday.More >>
A section of Quincy's Maine Street will be closed for several days beginning Monday, according to the city.More >>
A section of Quincy's Maine Street will be closed for several days beginning Monday, according to the city.More >>
There were lots of questions in Hannibal on Thursday after a meeting with city council and the Hannibal Board of Public Works didn't go as planned.More >>
There were lots of questions in Hannibal on Thursday after a meeting with city council and the Hannibal Board of Public Works didn't go as planned.More >>
After state lawmakers reached a budget deal, Mega Millions will return to Illinois.More >>
After state lawmakers reached a budget deal, Mega Millions will return to Illinois.More >>
A local group in Hannibal wants to give new life to unused public property.More >>
A local group in Hannibal wants to give new life to unused public property.More >>
The U.S. currently has a record setting six million jobs open.More >>
The U.S. currently has a record setting six million jobs open.More >>