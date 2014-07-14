Quincy road shuts down - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy road shuts down

A road closure is in effect for South 24th Street from Cherry Lane to Melview Road in Quincy.

The road closes Monday morning and reopens on Friday, July 18th at 2 p.m.

Crews will be making pavement repairs to the road throughout the week.

Officials ask drivers to find an alternate route while the repairs are being made.

