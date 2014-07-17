Quincy Police Department taking applications for Citizen Police Academy Posted: Thursday, July 17, 2014 6:24 PM EDT Posted:

The Quincy Police Department is now taking applications for its fall 2014 Citizen Police Academy.



The course is once a week, beginning Thursday September 11, 2014 and is 10 weeks long.



Pro-Act assistant Deb Beebe says the course is a great way for community members to get to know their police officers and to learn what to look out for when officers aren't around.



Beebe says while 10 weeks sounds like a long time, she says it fly's by because of the hands on activities.



"Some of the favorites in the class obviously are the emergency response team, our drug enforcement,” Beebe said. “They also have the opportunity to ride along with an officer."



Participants will also learn about crime scene investigation, the Street Crimes Unit and more.



The course is free to those 18 years old and older. For more information or request an application, contact the Pro-Act Unit at (217) 228-4485.



