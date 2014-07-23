QPS approves lunch price hike

Quincy Public School kids will pay more every time they eat school lunch.

At Wednesday's meeting, the school board approved a 10 cent hike for school lunches.



As Director of Food Services Jean Kinder explained to the board, this federally mandated by the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act.



The new prices are $2.10 for pre-kindergarten to 6th grade, and $2.35 for 7th thru 12th graders.



Board President Stephanie Erwin says they must do this to be in compliance with this law.





"Because of the higher costs of the nutritional requirements we are now required to do, such as whole grains and those kinds of things, so we are able to phase it in over a period of time. The last time we did it was in 2012 we raised it by a quarter and that carried us over, but that's ran out," Erwin said.



This increase won't affect breakfast prices.

