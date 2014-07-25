Former school employee accused of sexual contact with teen sente - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Former school employee accused of sexual contact with teen sentenced

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

 A former Liberty school employee was sentenced to four and a half years in prison Friday morning for having sexual contact with a teenager.

Trent Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse in May. A charge of child pornography was dropped.

Taylor was arrested in January after he was accused of sexual contact with a girl between the ages of 13 and 17.

