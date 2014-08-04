One accused in Hannibal park attacks sentenced to probation

Editor's note: Weatherby pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 15 to two counts of second degree assault. He was originally sentenced to five years in prison on each count, but the sentence was suspended after applying for probation. Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd then sentenced Weatherby to five years of probation and 120 days of shock treatment.



One of three people accused of attacking two men in Hannibal pleaded not guilty Monday in court.

Aaron Weatherby, 19, faces two counts of second-degree assault after police say he attacked two New London men in Huckleberry Park.

Police say the 21-year-old and 22-year-old men were stabbed during the July attack.

Zachary Kuntz, 24, and Lauren Sinclair, 21, are also charged for their involvement in the incident.