Quincy man accused of stabbing murder is in court

The Quincy man accused of stabbing and murdering another man is in court on Wednesday.

According to court records, 27 year-old Alex Koehler faces a preliminary hearing. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation last month.

Koehler was arrested on July 9th after police say they found Robert Owens at Koehler's home with his throat slashed.

Owens died two days later.

Koehler is charged with first degree murder and faces up to 60 years in prison.

