Marion County residents get chance to weigh in on Ameren Transmission Company project

Marion County residents get perhaps their only chance Thursday night to voice their opinions about a proposed Ameren Transmission Company project.The $200 million Mark Twain Transmission Project was approved in 2011. The line will take one of five proposed routes from Palmyra to the Missouri-Iowa border in Schuyler County.Director of Stakeholder Relations Peggy Ladd says the transmission line is not going to please everyone."There's always things I have to be concerned about," Ladd said. "The best thing I can do is try to develop the smartest route. To get the smartest route, I need community input. I always want people to participate in the open houses. I want to talk to every single person if I possibly can."Ladd says the new line will serve as a point of access for connecting renewable energy throughout the Midwest region, and will increase reliability in the area.

Ameren Transmission Company is hosting a public open house Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Palmyra.



Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode says the project is being built no matter what, so residents need to attend the meeting.

"That's why this public hearing is so important, because Ameren is wanting to work with people," Bode said. "If there is something to try and go around or try to miss this is the time to talk to them. In a year or two years when the final version comes out, it's almost too late then.

Ladd says more meetings will be held in October as it gets a better direction of the project. Construction could start in 2016 and finish in two years.