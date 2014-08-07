Marion County residents get chance to weigh in on Ameren Transmission Company project

Ameren Transmission Company is hosting a public open house Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Palmyra.
Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode says the project is being built no matter what, so residents need to attend the meeting.
"That's why this public hearing is so important, because Ameren is wanting to work with people," Bode said. "If there is something to try and go around or try to miss this is the time to talk to them. In a year or two years when the final version comes out, it's almost too late then.
Ladd says more meetings will be held in October as it gets a better direction of the project. Construction could start in 2016 and finish in two years.
