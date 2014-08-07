Local teachers respond to Amendment 3

Missouri teachers could be evaluated based on their performance instead of tenure if voters approve a new amendment on the November ballot.

The proposal would limit tenure protections for public school staff and require them to be evaluated largely on student achievement. A campaign group supporting the measure said it would reward good teachers and support struggling ones.

Some local teachers don't support the idea, including the Hannibal Teachers Union President, Katie Webb.

"I'm definitely encouraging all of my friends and family to vote no on Amendment 3 because it takes away local control and it increases the number of state mandated tests, it's kind of a one size fits all to our educational system and quite frankly I don't think that would be beneficial to our students," Webb said.

Amendment 3 has been approved for the November 4th election in Missouri.