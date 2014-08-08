Woman accused in Hannibal park stabbing sentenced to probation

Weatherby, Sinclair and Kuntz
Editor's note: Sinclair was sentenced Monday, Sept. 15 to five years of probation and 60 days of shock incarceration in the Marion County Jail.
HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - One of three people accused of attacking two men in Hannibal pleaded guilty Monday, according to court records.
Prosecutors recommended Lauren Sinclair, 21, get a suspended sentence, 60 days in jail and five years probation after she pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. Sinclair will be sentenced September 15.
Police say Sinclair, along with Zachary Kuntz, 24, and Aaron Weatherby, 19, attacked two New London men June 6 in Huckleberry Park.
(Read: Three arrested in Hannibal weekend stabbing
)
Police say a 21-year-old and 22-year-old man were stabbed during the attack.
Weatherby pleaded not guilty Monday for his involvement in the incident. Kuntz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.