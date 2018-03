Woman accused in Hannibal park stabbing sentenced to probation

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) - One of three people accused of attacking two men in Hannibal pleaded guilty Monday, according to court records.Prosecutors recommended Lauren Sinclair, 21, get a suspended sentence, 60 days in jail and five years probation after she pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault. Sinclair will be sentenced September 15.Police say Sinclair, along with Zachary Kuntz, 24, and Aaron Weatherby, 19, attacked two New London men June 6 in Huckleberry Park.(Read: Three arrested in Hannibal weekend stabbing Police say a 21-year-old and 22-year-old man were stabbed during the attack.Weatherby pleaded not guilty Monday for his involvement in the incident. Kuntz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.