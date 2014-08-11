Executive Content Producer
Gary Davis is the Executive Content Producer at WGEM News.
Gary has spent most of his life in the Tri-States, growing up in rural Lewis County, Missouri. He graduated from Highland High School, attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated from Western Illinois University.
Gary joined the WGEM team in 2011 as a 5 and 10 pm producer. Gary now leads the WGEM producing staff.
