Committee to look at possibility of a new Adams County jail

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
The chairman of the Adams County board has appointed a special committee to explore long range plans for the county jail.
Les Post says committee members will look at the feasibility of renovating the current jail or building a new one, and how to fund those options.
The committee expects to meet before September's board meeting, but there's no deadline to have a final report finished.
Last month, three inmates injured a jailer during a failed escape attempt.