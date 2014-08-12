Committee to look at possibility of a new Adams County jail - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Committee to look at possibility of a new Adams County jail

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The chairman of the Adams County board has appointed a special committee to explore long range plans for the county jail.

Les Post says committee members will look at the feasibility of renovating the current jail or building a new one, and how to fund those options.

The committee expects to meet before September's board meeting, but there's no deadline to have a final report finished.

Last month, three inmates injured a jailer during a failed escape attempt.
