Forty-six kids held back this year within Quincy Public School District Posted: Tuesday, August 12, 2014 11:17 PM EDT Posted:

As a new school year kicks off, dozens of kids won't be moving onto the next grade in the Quincy Public School system.



Forty six kids will be held back and roughly half of them are at the elementary level. Education director Julie Stratman says 14 kids in Kindergarten won't be going to first grade. It's something Stratman says goes beyond just academic performance.



"We don't just have one group of standards that we're looking at. We're looking at the whole child and each individual child. For some students we're looking at something else," Stratman said.



She says a major reason for students being held back is a lack of attendance throughout the school year.



