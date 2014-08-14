Man arrested in connection with Newcomb fire accused of burning down barn

The man who police say started the fire that burned down Quincy's former Newcomb hotel is now accused of burning down a barn and destroying stolen equipment.

Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer says Mathew C. Clark, 25, of Quincy, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of burglary to a business.Fischer says the Pike County Sheriff's Office also has pending charges for arson, theft, criminal damage to state-supported property and criminal damage to property. He says those charges are for crimes that happened over a two-year span.Earlier this month, a County Market delivery truck was stolen, along with a forklift and other items from a building at 3001 Broadway. A few days later, a front-end loader was stolen, and the AgCo. warehouse was burglarized. The County Market truck and front-end loader were found in the Fall Creek area stuck in the mud on the side of the road that same day.The Transitions delivery truck was reported stolen Monday and was found in Pike County set on fire in a barn.Adams County State's Attorney Jon Barnard says Clark made his first court appearance Thursday morning where his bond was set at $1 million."(Clark's) in a lot of trouble," Barnard said Thursday afternoon, "and that's an understatement."Clark was arrested in September in connection with the Newcomb Hotel fire. He pleaded guilty in February to felony burglary and was sentenced to 48 months of probation.Clark's is scheduled for a court date Aug. 26. Barnard says Clark faces over 40 years in prison, if convicted.