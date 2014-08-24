Wada throws 6 1-3 hitless innings as Cubs beat O's Posted: Sunday, August 24, 2014 5:22 PM EDT Posted:

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press



CHICAGO (AP) -- Tsuyoshi Wada allowed Steve Pearce's leadoff homer in the seventh inning for Baltimore's only hit, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Orioles 2-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.



Wada (4-1) got a popout after the homer that landed on Waveland Avenue and departed to a standing ovation from the crowd of 32,774.



He struck out a career-high eight and walked one in 6 1-3 innings in his eighth career start. He retired 16 straight after Adam Jones drew a two-out walk in the first.



Arismendy Alcantara homered run for the Cubs, who recorded their first series sweep since taking three straight at Boston from June 30 to July 2.



Hector Rondon struck out one in the ninth for his 21st save in 25 opportunities.



The AL East-leading Orioles finished their road trip 4-5 for their first losing road trip this season.



AP-WF-08-24-14 2120GMT