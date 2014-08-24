Wada throws 6 1-3 hitless innings as Cubs beat O's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wada throws 6 1-3 hitless innings as Cubs beat O's

Posted:
By SARAH TROTTO
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tsuyoshi Wada allowed Steve Pearce's leadoff homer in the seventh inning for Baltimore's only hit, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Orioles 2-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Wada (4-1) got a popout after the homer that landed on Waveland Avenue and departed to a standing ovation from the crowd of 32,774.

He struck out a career-high eight and walked one in 6 1-3 innings in his eighth career start. He retired 16 straight after Adam Jones drew a two-out walk in the first.

Arismendy Alcantara homered run for the Cubs, who recorded their first series sweep since taking three straight at Boston from June 30 to July 2.

Hector Rondon struck out one in the ninth for his 21st save in 25 opportunities.

The AL East-leading Orioles finished their road trip 4-5 for their first losing road trip this season.

AP-WF-08-24-14 2120GMT
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.