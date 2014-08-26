Electronic cigarettes a growing concern for kids

"It could be very enticing to younger children," says Marcy Holden, manager at A&D Discount Tobacco in West Quincy.These are only a few of the more than 7,000 flavors for electronic cigarettes on the market.
"Whenever you wind up taking something that's a product and adding flavor to it, in the mind of the person using it like a kid, the flavor makes it okay. It wouldn't be something that's bad for me if it had chocolate in it, or bubblegum," Froman said.Dr. Froman says for some people, smoking can be a gateway drug to harsher substances. For kids, it's much easier when they are immediately influenced.
"If my friends all do marijuana, I'm probably more likely to do it, and it's easier if I have that smoking experience."
He says each level is a platform to the next."If my friends all say let's try some cocaine, it's easier to do once if had some marijuana experience," he added.
