Health officials say it's time to start thinking about flu shots Wednesday, August 27, 2014

The last thing you're probably thinking about during this sweltering hot week is getting a flu shot, but health officials say you may want to get one early this year.



The Adams County Health Department just received a supply of flu shots a few weeks early this year, in anticipation of flu season.



The Centers For Disease Control recommends getting your flu shot as soon as your local health department receives a supply because the timetable for flu season varies from year to year.



"Flu season can start anytime," Shay Drummond of the Adams County Health Department said. "It can typically be in the January to February months, but we've seen it in our country as early as October. It does take two weeks to build up immunity after you get your shot so it's advisable to get it as soon as possible."



Flu shots will be available at the Adams County Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. during the walk-in clinic starting on Sept. 2.

