Program offers work-readiness program

The Adams County Work Readiness Team held a conference Wednesday to unveil its new Essential Workplace Skills program.

The team partnered with local businesses to put together a list of performance skills that current job-seekers should have.

Among the list are innovation, technological skills and adaptability, which will be taught in three separate workshops in September.

Local businesses, including Blessing Health Systems, Knapheide and the YMCA, are prepared to welcome job-seekers who have completed the readiness course.

"Specifically, employers are looking for folks who are job-ready and many times we hear when we interview them, that not just the hard skills shortage, but also soft skills," board director Blanche Shoup said. "So we've come together as a group of agencies and employers to say 'this is important. Here's what you need to know to be job-ready.'"

The mission of the team is to develop citizens to be successful members of the regional workforce.

The first three workshops are Sept. 9 at the Quincy Senior Center.