Prosecutors say former school board member and assistant state's attorney suffocated his wife

The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.More >> The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.More >>
Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday in the first appearance of a Quincy attorney accused of murdering his wife in 2006.
Prosecutors say Curtis Lovelace suffocated his wife, Cory Lovelace, Feb. 14 of that year.
Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder, and faces between 20 and 60 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.
Lovelace asked for two weeks time to find an attorney, and a judge set his next hearing Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
(Read: Former school board member and assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife in 2006)
Lovelace was a school board member and an assistant state's attorney in Adams County.