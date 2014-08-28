Prosecutors say former school board member and assistant state's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Prosecutors say former school board member and assistant state's attorney suffocated his wife

Posted:

Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday in the first appearance of a Quincy attorney accused of murdering his wife in 2006.

Prosecutors say Curtis Lovelace suffocated his wife, Cory Lovelace, Feb. 14 of that year.

Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder, and faces between 20 and 60 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.

Lovelace asked for two weeks time to find an attorney, and a judge set his next hearing Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

(Read: Former school board member and assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife in 2006)

Lovelace was a school board member and an assistant state's attorney in Adams County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.