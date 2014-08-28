Prosecutors say former school board member and assistant state's attorney suffocated his wife

The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.

The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.

Former school board member and assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife in 2006

Former school board member and assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife in 2006

Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday in the first appearance of a Quincy attorney accused of murdering his wife in 2006.

Prosecutors say Curtis Lovelace suffocated his wife, Cory Lovelace, Feb. 14 of that year.

Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder, and faces between 20 and 60 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.

Lovelace asked for two weeks time to find an attorney, and a judge set his next hearing Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

(Read: Former school board member and assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife in 2006)

Lovelace was a school board member and an assistant state's attorney in Adams County.