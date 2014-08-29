Police: Man gets DUI after crashing into parked vehicle and leaving

The Quincy Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man Friday morning after allegedly leaving the scene of a wreck he caused while driving drunk.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run at 22nd and Spring streets at 4:21 a.m. According to a press release, Brandon Hurley, 25, of Fowler, was driving a black 2000 Chevy 1500 eastbound on Spring Street when he hit a parked vehicle at 22nd Street. Officers say he kept driving eastbound, but his truck was disabled from the crash and he got out.

Officers say they found Hurley close to his truck and arrested him.

Hurley is charged with a DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane usage.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.