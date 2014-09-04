Quincy man accused of shooting a BB at school bus pleads guilty

A Quincy man accused of shooting out a school bus window in May admitted guilt Wednesday in Adams County court.Nicholas Meyers, 23, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to government supported property. He's scheduled to be in court Oct. 29 for sentencing.Authorities say the bus was in the 500 Block of Locust Street driving east on May 20 when Meyers shot a bus window. Officers said the bus was dropping off kids at the time.