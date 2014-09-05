Career fair aims to teach skills to land a job

Despite recent drops Illinois' unemployment rate remains one of the highest in the nation at 6.8 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.John Wood Community College hosts what's deemed the region's largest career fair Saturday. The career fair includes two workshops that aim to teach local residents the necessary skills to apply for and land a job.The resume and cover letter building/interviewing tips workshop starts at 10:00 a.m. at Building D located on John Wood's Quincy campus.Employment Readiness Coordinator Kathleen Rodgers says many times people don't understand the importance of a resume."Your resume is really an advertisement of you and your skills," Rodgers said. "That's what makes your first impression and potentially gets your foot in the door for an interview. If we can help people from the community to feel more comfortable with that we want to do it.""Sometimes people just come in with questions or want a second opinion and we want to do what we can for them to have that opportunity," Rodgers added.

Rodgers says often interviews are a very intimidating part of the job search process. She says there is almost always one question that is asked during an interview.



"One of the first questions you'll often get asked is tell me about yourself," Rodgers said. "That's not an open invitation to share all the personal information that you can."



"They're really looking for maybe two minutes to explain what you've done previously, how that relates to the job you're applying for and why you're the best candidate," Rodgers added.



The Career Services Center is available to anyone in the community who wants help on their resume, or just wants to do mock interviews to prepare them for an upcoming interview. You are asked to call ahead of time to set up an appointment.



Saturday's Career Fair is Sponsored by John Wood Community College, The Quincy Herald-Whig and WGEM. The entire event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Building D of John Wood's Quincy Campus.There's also a Dress For Success workshop held at 11:30 a.m. Rodgers says to dress up for an interview even if it's more of a casual job. She says for those casual jobs dress with a polo and dress pants so you can put your best foot forward and make that positive impression.



