Local domestic violence program approve NFL's suspension of high profile player

Local officials who deal with domestic violence cases say more women are coming to them for help to escape an abusive relationship.

After hearing about the Ray Rice video, Avenues executive director Judy Edmonson says while it may be scary, the best thing to do in a similar situation is to get out of the relationship as quickly as possible. Avenues in Hannibal has had 400 new clients this year, which is higher than other years.

"We're seeing more and more women wanting to stay locally and closer to their families, so they have that support and that's part of where our numbers are going up is in our outreach services," Edmonson said.

Edmonson says she's happy with the NFL's decision to suspend Rice indefinitely, but she would like to see the NFL offer more assistance to victims in those circumstances.