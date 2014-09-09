Man accused of starting Newcomb Hotel fire charged with arson in Pike County, Illinois

The Quincy man accused of burning down the Newcomb Hotel is being charged with arson in Pike County, Illinois.According to court records, a complaint was filed last week charging Mathew Clark, 25, with two counts of arson and one count of theft. Clark is currently being held in the Adams County Jail on theft and burglary charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.Clark was arrested in August after police say he stole two delivery trucks and equipment in Quincy. One of those trucks was later found in a Pike County, Illinois barn that burned to the ground. The barn and its contents were a total loss.Clark was already serving a 48-month probation sentence in connection with the Newcomb Hotel fire last September.Adams County State's Attorney John Barnard says Clark could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on the theft and burglary charges.Clark's first court date in Pike County, Illinois has not been scheduled yet.