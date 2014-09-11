Unity could be forced to close a school

A continued lack of state funding is forcing another local school district to make some tough decisions and possibly close one of its schools.

Dozens of people voiced their concerns about the financial state of the Unity School District at Community Night Wednesday.

Rep. Jil Tracy and State Senator John Sullivan were on hand to let the community know they're doing everything they can to free up money for rural school districts.

But Superintendent Brian Kurz says emotional cuts will have to be made to keep the district afloat.

"Right now, looking at the options that we are aware of, it seems like closing Greenfield Elementary is probably the most viable option to save the money we need and to serve kids well, and that's a tough decision," Kurz said.

Kurz says by closing Greenfield, other cuts might not have to be made in the other buildings. The Unity school board will use feedback from Wednesday's meeting to make a decision on the district's budget.