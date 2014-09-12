Lovelace asks for three more weeks to find attorney

A Quincy man accused of suffocating his wife in 2006 appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Friday and asked for more time to find an attorney.



Curtis T. Lovelace, 45, appeared in court in front of Judge Bob Hardwick, out of Cass County, Illinois. Lovelace told Hardwick he has contacted Springfield, Illinois attorneys James Elmore and Jeff Page.



"I request three more weeks to gather funds necessary for (Elmore and Page's) fees," Lovelace said. "We will be ready to proceed at that time."



Hardwick then asked Lovelace if three weeks was enough time.



"I obviously know nothing about your finances Mr. Lovelace, but is three weeks going to do it," Hardwick asked. "Will you be in position to have counsel at that time?"



Lovelace was confident he would have counsel in time. Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson did not object to the extension.



"Considering the seriousness of the case, I would say that's a reasonable request," Parkinson said.



Hardwick granted Lovelace's motion and scheduled his first appearance and arraignment for Oct. 8.



Lovelace was arrested in August and charged with first-degree murder in connection his wife's 2006 death. Cory D. Lovelace, 38, was found dead in her home on Valentine's Day.



The cause of death was originally ruled undetermined. The investigation was reopened in December, 2013.



Lovelace is a former Adams County Assistant State's Attorney and had previously served on Quincy Public Schools' Board of Education. His connection with the state's attorney's office led to the appointment of Parkinson as special prosecutor. Parkinson works for the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's office.



Lovelace is jailed at the Hancock County Jail in Carthage, Illinois. The assignment was made to prevent Lovelace from coming into contact with inmates he previously prosecuted.

