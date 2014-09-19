Former assistant state's attorney accused of murdering wife hires two lawyers

A former Adams County assistant state's attorney accused of murdering his wife in 2006 has hired two lawyers out of Springfield, Illinois.

The special prosecutor in the case, Ed Parkinson, says James Elmore and Jeff Page confirmed they were representing Lovelace during a conference call with Judge Bob Hardwick.

Lovelace was scheduled to make his next appearance in court Oct. 8, but due to scheduling conflicts, that was pushed back a day.

Lovelace is accused of suffocating his wife, Cory, on Valentines Day.

He was charged with first-degree murder last month after the case was revisited.