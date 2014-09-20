WGEM-TV, the dominant #1 station and technologically advanced NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, seeks a part-time sports photojournalist. This is an excellent opportunity to get your foot in the door with one of the very best local sports teams. College students able to work 15-20 hours a week are encouraged to apply.

As a part-time sports photojournalist, you will record video, photograph, write and edit local sports stories for our broadcast and interactive platforms.

Applicants must have a high school diploma.



Email your resume, references and a link to your work to cmahoney@wgem.com or mail to Chad Mahoney, News Director, WGEM, 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301



WGEM is part of Quincy Media, Inc. With 19 stations doing news, there are many opportunities for professional growth.



WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.