Part-time sports photojournalist - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Part-Time Sports Photojournalist

Part-time sports photojournalist

WGEM-TV, the dominant #1 station and technologically advanced NBC affiliate in Quincy, Illinois, seeks a part-time sports photojournalist. This is an excellent opportunity to get your foot in the door with one of the very best local sports teams. College students able to work 15-20 hours a week are encouraged to apply.

As a part-time sports photojournalist, you will record video, photograph, write and edit local sports stories for our broadcast and interactive platforms.

Applicants must have a high school diploma.

Email your resume, references and a link to your work to cmahoney@wgem.com or mail to Chad Mahoney, News Director, WGEM, 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301

WGEM is part of Quincy Media, Inc. With 19 stations doing news, there are many opportunities for professional growth.

WGEM is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.