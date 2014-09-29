Some Quincy residents to be placed under boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some Quincy residents to be placed under boil order

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy residents who experienced a water outage Monday will be placed under a boil order.

City Engineer Jeffrey Conte says crews repaired a broken water main Monday on North 28th Street. The water was expected to be turned back on at approximately 6 p.m.

Once service is restored, residents on North 28th Street, from the alley between Lind and Chestnut streets, north to the alley between Chestnut and Cherry streets, will be under a 48-hour boil order.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.