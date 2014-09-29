Some Quincy residents to be placed under boil order

Some Quincy residents who experienced a water outage Monday will be placed under a boil order.



City Engineer Jeffrey Conte says crews repaired a broken water main Monday on North 28th Street. The water was expected to be turned back on at approximately 6 p.m.



Once service is restored, residents on North 28th Street, from the alley between Lind and Chestnut streets, north to the alley between Chestnut and Cherry streets, will be under a 48-hour boil order.

