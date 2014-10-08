First Ebola patient diagnosed in the U.S. has died

?

Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person to be diagnosed with the deadly virus in the United States, has died.

Duncan arrived from his native Liberia on September 20th, showing no symptoms. He became sick a few days later and sought treatment at a Dallas, Texas hospital.

Health officials are currently monitoring dozens of people that he came in contact with; so far none are showing symptoms of Ebola.

