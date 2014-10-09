Trial date set in Lovelace murder case

Cory Lovelace Special prosecutor Ed Parkinson released documents surrounding the 2006 death of Cory Lovelace. They point to early suspicion of law enforcement officials.More >> Special prosecutor Ed Parkinson released documents surrounding the 2006 death of Cory Lovelace. They point to early suspicion of law enforcement officials.More >> The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.More >> The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.More >>
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
A jury trial was scheduled Thursday afternoon for a former Adams County prosecutor accused of murdering his wife in 2006.
Curtis Lovelace, 45, made his first court appearance with attorneys Jeff Page and James Elmore. During the hearing, a jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 26 and is expected to take two weeks to complete.
A status hearing was also scheduled for Nov. 26.
Court officials have filed a list of evidence and witnesses that can or will be called on during the trial.
Lovelace was arrested in August and charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of suffocating his wife, Corey, on Valentine's Day in 2006.
(Read "Not guilty plea entered for former Adams County prosecutor")
A not guilty plea was filed by Elmore on Sept. 23. The plea was formally entered in Adams County Circuit Court during Thursday's hearing.