Trial date set in Lovelace murder case

The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.

The Quincy Police Department says a Quincy man was indicted Wednesday morning by an Adams County Grand Jury, accusing him of murdering his wife in 2006.

He's accused of suffocating his wife, Corey, on Valentine's Day in 2006.



(Read "

")



A not guilty plea was filed by Elmore on Sept. 23. The plea was formally entered in Adams County Circuit Court during Thursday's hearing.



A jury trial was scheduled Thursday afternoon for a former Adams County prosecutor accused of murdering his wife in 2006.Curtis Lovelace, 45, made his first court appearance with attorneys Jeff Page and James Elmore. During the hearing, a jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 26 and is expected to take two weeks to complete.A status hearing was also scheduled for Nov. 26.Court officials have filed a list of evidence and witnesses that can or will be called on during the trial.Lovelace was arrested in August and charged with first-degree murder.