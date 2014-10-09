Trial date set in Lovelace murder case - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Trial date set in Lovelace murder case

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A jury trial was scheduled Thursday afternoon for a former Adams County prosecutor accused of murdering his wife in 2006.

Curtis Lovelace, 45, made his first court appearance with attorneys Jeff Page and James Elmore. During the hearing, a jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 26 and is expected to take two weeks to complete.

A status hearing was also scheduled for Nov. 26.

Court officials have filed a list of evidence and witnesses that can or will be called on during the trial.

Lovelace was arrested in August and charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of suffocating his wife, Corey, on Valentine's Day in 2006.

A not guilty plea was filed by Elmore on Sept. 23. The plea was formally entered in Adams County Circuit Court during Thursday's hearing.


