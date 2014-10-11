Oktoberfest celebrates Quincy's German heritage Posted: Saturday, October 11, 2014 9:41 PM EDT Posted:

German tradition was alive and well at 9th and York in Quincy Saturday afternoon for the 2nd Annual Rotary Oktoberfest.



Polka music played, and people enjoyed bratwurst, pretzels and beer.



New this year, brewers from around the region took over the 5th floor of the old Dick Brother's Brewery for tastings.



Adam Kaiser from New London brought his home brewed German northern alt beer.



"It's got more of a bready flavor with a caramel backbone to it, low on the hops," Kaiser explained.



All proceeds from the event will stay local and go to local Rotary projects.







