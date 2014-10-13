Quincy Public Library union employees agree to new deal

Editor's note: Machinist Union Representative Ross Miller said employees voted on and approved a new deal on Nov. 2.



Machinist Union members employed by the Quincy Public Library voted to strike Sunday night, according to their representative.



Ross Miller said the vote came in at 5:30 p.m. after members rejected the latest contract proposed. Miller says he will now file an intent to strike letter with the state.



Both sides have also agreed to bring in a federal mediator for further negotiations.



QPL Board President Jeff Van Camp says he's disappointed and hopes the situation can be resolved quickly.



"We thought we had a generous offer on the table, but they didn't agree," Van Camp said. "And that's their right."



There are 32 Machinist Union members employed at the library. The previous contract expired April 30.



"We're confident this is something we can work out," Van Camp said. "We want to keep (employees) happy."

But union representative Ross Miller says workers have been frustrated because they don't feel they're treated the same as other city employees. But he says they probably won't file a formal intent to strike until after meetings with a federal mediator.

"We could file that intent to strike, wait the five days and any time after that we can notify them and go out," Miller said. "But one requirement is that we try to use the federal mediator to see if we can settle it."

