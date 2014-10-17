Hannibal-woman-scheduled-to-make-first-court-appearance Hannibal woman scheduled to make first court appearance Posted: Friday, October 17, 2014 8:53 AM EDT Posted:

A woman charged with robbery and murder at at Hannibal gas station is schedule to appear in court this morning.



Krystal Tressler, 26 was ready to appear by video on Oct. 10, but it was postponed because her attorney did not show up.



Tressler is charged with second degree murder for her involvement in the robbery and murder of Adrienne Arnett, 62, on Oct. 8, 2013 at Abels Quik Shop on Shinn Lane.



Cuda Dodd, 27, and Amanda Lehenbauer, 23, were also charged with second degree murder earlier this month. They are both serving time in Missouri state prison on other charges.













