Quincy man accused of killing friend faces probation sentence

A Quincy man accused of shooting and killing his friend in March will be sentenced today.



Adams County State Attorney Jon Barnard says Zachary Ballinger, 21, plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal that includes a reduced marijuana charge.



Ballinger faces up to 364 days in jail, but Barnard says it is likely Ballinger will receive probation.



Ballinger was arrested March 23 after authorities say he pointed an AR-15 rifle at Austin Herman and shot him in the chest.