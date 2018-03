It was a beautiful day at Quincy's South Park Sunday, and a great day to take a stroll for the Out of the Darkness Community Suicide Prevention walk.Local residents grabbed their sneakers and hit the trail to raise awareness about suicide and it's effects.

Friends and family members released balloons to remember lost loved ones.

Organizers say an event like this helps the community realize they have each other for support."We share and we heal together,' said Laura Leiurance. "A lot of people think that they're going through it alone. When they come here they realize that there's a lot of other people that experience and understand it. That's it's a life long process."

After the trail, walkers met in the pavilion to talk about their experiences, learn helpful tools, as well as share a meal.