Cadan's Carnival brings a fun day, but also brings awareness Posted: Sunday, October 19, 2014 9:57 PM EDT Posted:

It was like an early Halloween celebration for many area kids, but it was so much more than that.



Sunday was the annual Cadan's Carnival at the Knights of Columbus. It's an event centered around raising awareness for CDH, a defect that kills many children before they reach their first birthday.



But between the pony rides, inflatables, and ice cream, organizer Tiffany Frericks says this event is meant to bring joy.



"I picture Cadan running around, I know he's here with us in spirit. It's an amazing event and I love sharing it with all these kids and with all these families. That's what life's about - spending time with your family. It's amazing," Frericks said.



Funds raised at the event went to support St. Louis Children's Hospital.











