Hannibal man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn charges

Editor's note: Christopher Rhodes pleaded guilty Wednesday, February 24, in Lewis County court to two counts of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison on each count.



MONTICELLO, Mo. (WGEM) - Police arrested a Hannibal man Friday, Oct. 24, 2014, on statutory rape charges.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers arrested Christopher E. Rhodes, 36, after multiple reports of child molestation going on for a long time.

Rhodes is charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape and two counts of possession of child pornography. He was placed in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.