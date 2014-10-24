Anchor/Producer

Gene Kennedy co-anchors WGEM News at Five, Six and Ten with Alexandra Carter. Gene is an award-winning journalist with 15 years experience who developed his television news career in the Midwest, Nevada and Utah.

Gene grew up in Southern California and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Riverside, CA. He earned his Bachelor of Journalism degree from University of Missouri, Columbia and reported for the university's station, KOMU-TV. His career began with a reporter position at KWQC in the Quad Cities where he lived and worked in Illinois and Iowa. The Illinois Associated Press named him “Best Downstate Reporter” in 2002. Gene's assignments included numerous interviews with politicians such as John Kerry and Howard Dean who made campaign stops. He also reported extensively on the Flood of 2001 on the Mississippi River.

In 2003, Gene became weekend anchor/reporter in Reno, Nevada. Other noteworthy stories include the impeachment of Nevada State Controller Kathy Augustine who was later murdered by her husband. Gene also reported extensively on fires in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

After a couple years in “The Biggest Little City”, Gene took a reporter position in Salt Lake City, Utah. He spent nearly 10 years honing his show-and-tell style of live breaking news coverage. Gene received a Gold award for “Best Reporting in a Series” from the Utah Broadcasters Association in October 2014.

Gene still longed to return to the anchor desk and when the door opened at WGEM News, he jumped at the chance. What attracted him to the Tri-States was a family-friendly community, plus the quality and teamwork at WGEM News. He's thrilled to have the opportunity to take his career to the next level and return to the Midwest. When he's not at work, Gene spends time with his wife and son. He also plays racquetball, sings, plays guitar and has performed music with several national acts.

You can email Gene at gkennedy@wgem.com and follow him on Twitter @Gene_WGEM.